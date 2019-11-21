Pakistan re-elected to Executive Board of UNESCO

Pakistan has been re-elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for the next four-year term, reported Radio Pakistan on Thursday.

Pakistan bagged 154 votes out of 180 cast in an election held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has congratulated Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haq and his team.



He said Pakistan's election to the UNESCO Executive Board is a testimony to its stellar contributions in promoting International cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture.



Pakistan has the distinction of being a continuous member of the UNESCO Executive Board since 1978.

The members of Executive Board are elected by UNESCO’s General Conference according to a system of regional grouping.







