Award for PM Imran Khan by UK Sikh groups

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given “Lifetime Achievement” by two leading British Sikh organisations at the City Hall during the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.



The event at the City Hall was co-hosted by the Sikh Network, Sikh Federation (UK) and Dr Onkar Sahota, member of the London Assembly in collaboration with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

The event, attended by dozens of Sikh figures and others from across Britain, celebrated the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji focusing on his universal message of wellbeing “Sarbat da Bhalaa”.

Sahibzada Jahangir, spokesman for Prime Minister of Pakistan for Trade & Investment in UK & Europe, received award on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan welcomed guests to the City Hall and highlighted the achievements and contributions of Sikhs in the UK. Khan expressed his admiration for the Sikh community and Sikh religion’s teachings of striving for equality, acceptance and oneness.

Preet Kaur Gill, Dr Onkar Sahota, Deputy Mayor Debbie Weekes-Bernard, Satpal Singh, Jas Singh, Canon Mark Poulson and others poke during the event.

Sahibzada Jahangir suggested the Kartarpur Corridor reinforced the idea of Sikhs as a bridge between cultures and countries. He went on to express how honoured the PM would be to receive this recognition and how keen he was to support Sikhs visiting Pakistan.

He said that it was a matter of pride for Khan’s government that “tremendous work” on Kartarpur Corridor was completed in the shortest possible period of nine months in order to make it possible for the Sikh Community to come to Kartarpur to join in time for Sri Guru Nanak Dev J’s celebrations.

Jahangir said: “It all became possible because of Imran Khan’s love and passion for peace & humanity. I invite Sikhs from all around the world to come to Pakistan and enjoy our brotherly hospitality and love. Pakistan is now open for foreign investment as the country’s natural resources offers them great opportunities & their assets under the leadership of Imran Khan will be 100 percent protected at all times.”

Dabinderjit Singh OBE, principal adviser to the Sikh Federation (UK), highlighted the importance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message that those who choose the Guru’s Path should not listen to what others say and never flinch from performing righteous deeds. He appreciated the Kartarpur Sahib Yatra Committee who are undertaking an accommodation building project to provide UK pilgrims with first class facilities.

Manchandan Kaur from the Sikh Network commented: “The move from Parliament to City Hall to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurb was positively received by our esteemed guests. It is our hope that each of our guests left the evening with a glimmer of Guru Ji’s message inside them.