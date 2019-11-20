PTI terrified of genuine accountability, says Siraj

Jamaat-E-Islami (JI) Senator Siraj ul Haq on Wednesday said the nation demands adequate action from the government instead of mere speeches.

“Nation demands actions not mere speech from this government,” he said.



He accused the PTI-led government of being terrified with actual accountability.

“PTI is frightened of genuine accountability in the country,” the JI chief said.

“People want a revolution. The re-shuffling of ministers will have no effect on the nation’s current state," he added.



Siraj said that the government which could not provide relief to people in one-and-a-half year won't be able to do much.

He also blamed the government for ‘weakening’ democracy in the country.

“Government moves one step forward and two-step backwards. Due to their [government] political differences, they have weakened democracy in the country,” he noted.

“Decisions are still made from behind the curtains and to save democracy a deadlock between the opposition is inevitable.”

Siraj said that this government and its predecessors had increased Karachi's problems.