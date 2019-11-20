ECP begins probe against PPP, PML-N in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the probe against allegations of illegal foreign funding against the Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday.

Representatives of the PPP and the PML-N have been directed to appear before the scrutiny committee of the election commission on November 26.

Both the PPP and the PML-N have been accused of receiving illegal funds from the US and UK. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Farrukh Habib filed a petition against the PPP and the PML-N at the ECP.

"The PPP and the PML-N should worry about accounting for the funds they received from the US and the UK," said Habib.

Habib said that both parties were not willing to discuss facts about their funding. He said that the PML-N had used party funds to launder money.

"As the petitioner in this case, I will not let the PPP or the PML-N flee," he said.

Opposition parties demand daily hearing of foreign funding case against PTI

Opposition’s Rahbar Committee on Wednesday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conduct a daily hearing of the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Islamabad High Court was hearing an appeal against the ECP’s decision on October 10.

During the hearing, PTI’s associate lawyer requested that the hearing be delayed for a short while as the senior lawyer was busy in the Supreme Court.

To this, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that they cannot delay the hearing. The PTI lawyer then requested that any other date be set for the hearing.

The court then adjourned the hearing until the first week of December.

Speaking to the media, outside the Election Commission’s office, Rahbar Committee head Akram Durrani said even after five years the investigation against PTI was not complete.

Durrani said the delay in the hearing of the case was harmful to the nation.