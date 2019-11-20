PM Imran says current account turned surplus for first time in four years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that for the first time in four years, the current account deficit turned into surplus.

The PM was addressing a ceremony in the federal capital, where he said that a depreciating economy and no foreign exchange reserves become a bane for economic growth.

He said that the confidence of investors in the stock market is heartening, adding that the economy is improving.