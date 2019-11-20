PM Imran says current account turned surplus for first time in four years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that for the first time in four years, the current account deficit turned into surplus.
The PM was addressing a ceremony in the federal capital, where he said that a depreciating economy and no foreign exchange reserves become a bane for economic growth.
He said that the confidence of investors in the stock market is heartening, adding that the economy is improving.
