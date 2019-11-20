PM's Special Assistant on Media Affairs resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Yousaf Baig Mirza, has resigned from his position, Geo News reported on Wednesday.
The former Managing Director of Pakistan Television (PTV) was appointed on the position on December 11, 2018.
Sources said that Yousaf Baig Mirza tendered his resignation due to some personal reasons.
