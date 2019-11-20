close
Wed Nov 20, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 20, 2019

PM's Special Assistant on Media Affairs resigns

File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Yousaf Baig Mirza, has resigned from his position, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The former Managing Director of Pakistan Television (PTV) was appointed on the position on December 11, 2018.

Sources said that Yousaf Baig Mirza tendered his resignation due to some personal reasons.

