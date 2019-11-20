HEC invites applications as ‘IPFP Fellows’ from fresh PhDs

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Phase-II of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Program, initiated to provide all Pakistani fresh PhD graduates an opportunity to be placed as Assistant Professors on a tenure track system for a period of one year.



Under the programme, HEC has invited applications for the fiscal year 2019-20 as ''IPFP Fellows'' in all areas of study/disciplines.

Sources from HEC said that due to increase in the number of PhD holders, there was a growing demand for such interim opportunities.

HEC has given the final deadline for the submission of application as November 28, 2019. Candidates are required to fill their information online, upload mandatory documents and apply at HEC E-portal.

HEC, they said, has revised the placement policy and launched Phase-II of the programme with revised Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for result based implementation of the programme.

Previously submitted applications will not be considered further, therefore; candidates are required to apply afresh.

Now, all fresh PhDs will apply through E-portal for their placement.

It is worth mentioning here that under HEC rules, the host institutions were required to advertise corresponding faculty positions and afford an opportunity to IPFP scholars to compete for positions.

Since 2009, HEC has placed around 4,300 fresh PhDs in the IPFP Programme in universities.