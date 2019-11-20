HEC announces final deadline of receiving laptops

ISLAMABAD: As many as 8000 students of the various universities across the country yet did not receive their laptops despite being nominated in the prime minister scheme.



Therefore, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a final call asking them to get their laptops before December 15 of current year.

According to the HEC official on Wednesday, as many as 8000 students have been directed to receive their laptops before the given deadline.

The official said that out of total 400,000 laptops distributed among the top students enrolled in the higher educational institutions across the country, around 8000 were pending.

"The students had been selected on merit basis but they couldn't get their laptops due to different reasons" he added.

To a question the official said that in case the students failed to get their laptops, these would be given to the next deserving students.