Pakistan Army chief meets Iran's Hassan Rouhani

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during an official visit to Tehran, the military spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Army chief discussed "regional security environment and matters of mutual interest" with the Iranian president.

The Iranian president "appreciated role of Pakistan towards regional peace and successes of Pakistan Army against terrorism", he added in the tweet.

Gen Bajwa is currently on an official visit to Iran, where he met his Iranian counterpart upon arrival on Monday.

