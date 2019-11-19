close
Tue Nov 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 19, 2019

Pakistan Army chief meets Iran's Hassan Rouhani

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 19, 2019
Twitter/DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR)/via The News

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during an official visit to Tehran, the military spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Army chief discussed "regional security environment and matters of mutual interest" with the Iranian president.

The Iranian president "appreciated role of Pakistan towards regional peace and successes of Pakistan Army against terrorism", he added in the tweet.

Gen Bajwa is currently on an official visit to Iran, where he met his Iranian counterpart upon arrival on Monday. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan