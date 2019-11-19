close
Tue Nov 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 19, 2019

PM Imran, DG ISI discuss national security in meeting

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Prime Minister House.

The PM House stated that in the meeting today, the prime minister and the DG ISI discussed matters related to national security.

On Friday, PM Imran Khan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the security situation of the country.

The prime minister and the army chief exchanged views on the situation in occupied Kashmir, the western border and internal security of Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the armed forces to facilitate social and economic progress.

