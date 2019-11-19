Jobs: UAF invites applications for visiting faculty

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for appointing visiting faculty in its various departments.



Spokesman for the university said here Tuesday the visiting faculty was required on the basis of per lecture in the departments of Finance & Accounting, Marketing/Agribusiness, Human resource Management/Management, Economics, Psychology, Computer/IT, Mathematics & Statistics and Taxation/Corporate Law/Business Law.

Last date for the submission of applications is November 25, 2019 and more information in this regard can be obtained from the university website