Fazl responds to PM Imran, says govt only has a few days in power

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday replied to Prime Minister Imran's criticism from the other day, warning him that the government only had a few days in power before he would send it packing.

Speaking to participants of a dharna in Bannu, Fazl said that time for the government was running out.

"The roots of this government have been cut. They have only a number of days left," he warned.

He said that Prime Minister Imran was trying to be the Gorbachev of Pakistan and alleged that he had given his sister Aleema Khan an NRO.

"Imran Khan has given his sister an NRO," he said. "Give us a similar sewing machine which can earn you Rs70 billion in one year," he added.

The JUI-F chief was responding to the prime minister's taunts and tirade from the previous day where he labelled Fazl's anti-government dharna as a 'circus'.

PM Imran calls himself ‘dharna expert’, says circus ensued in name of Azadi March

Calling himself a 'dharna expert', Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a 'circus' took place in Islamabad in the name of Azadi March protest.

The PM said this while addressing the groundbreaking of the Hazara Motorway Phase II in Havelian.

Addressing the crowd, PM Imran said that the protesters could not even stay for a month in the capital as opposed to his party's 2014 protest of 126 days.

PM Imran warned the opposition leaders saying that even if they all gather, he will not 'forgive' them.

PM Imran said that the opposition leaders have ulterior motives, which is why they resorted to dharna politics on containers.

PM Imran said that he has been wrought in a way that he will fight against mafia.

He said the government will focus on spending more money on human development projects instead of only making motorways and roads.

While referring to the conditionality for lifting the ban on Nawaz Sharif’s foreign travel, PM Imran said that there was only one piece of paper the government asked for. "Rs7 billion do not matter for the Sharifs, they can pay this much as tip only."