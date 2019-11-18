close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

COAS discusses regional security with Iranian armed forces chief in Tehran

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

Chief of Armed Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Tehran where he met with his Iranian counterpart Major General Mohammad Hossein, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

According to the DG ISPR, the COAS arrived in Tehran, Iran on an official visit today.

During the meeting, the two armed chiefs discussed regional security, peace and Pak-Iran border security mechanism.

Earlier, the DG ISPR said that the army chief met with Turkish Commander Armed Forces General Yasar Guler.

In the meeting, regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, said the DG ISPR in a tweet.


Latest News

More From Pakistan