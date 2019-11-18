COAS discusses regional security with Iranian armed forces chief in Tehran

Chief of Armed Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Tehran where he met with his Iranian counterpart Major General Mohammad Hossein, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

According to the DG ISPR, the COAS arrived in Tehran, Iran on an official visit today.

During the meeting, the two armed chiefs discussed regional security, peace and Pak-Iran border security mechanism.

Earlier, the DG ISPR said that the army chief met with Turkish Commander Armed Forces General Yasar Guler.

In the meeting, regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, said the DG ISPR in a tweet.



