PM Imran says scientists left startled after Bilawal's 'rain theory'

Prime Minister Imran Khan took a dig on Monday at Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilwal Bhutto by imitating him at the inauguration ceremony of the Havelian Thakot Project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Addressing the event, the premier said “Bilwal has startled scientists worldwide by saying ‘jab barish hoti hai to pani ata hai’ (water pours when it rains).”

"But Einstein rolled over in his grave when he (Bilawal)went on to say 'Jab ziada barish hota hai to ziada pani ata hai' (More water comes when it rains more)" the premier quipped.

Following the statement, Bilawal responded to the PM’s comments on his Twitter handle. "Neither am I a liberal, nor am I corrupt and certainly am not a hypocrite," he said.

In his address, the PM did not stop there he went on to say that he was a 'dharna expert'and labelled the sit-in by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) a 'circus'.



