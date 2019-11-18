close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

Asad Umar returns in federal cabinet as minister for planning & special initiatives

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said here on Monday that the decision for  reshuffling in the  federal cabinet has been finalised.

She said that it has been decided to bring back former minster for finance Asad Umar to the cabinet as the minister for planning and special initiatives.

Umar will replace Khusro Bakhtiar, who will be made federal minister for petroleum, said the SAPM.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a notification in this regard would soon be issued.

It may be recalled that prime minister Imran Khan has said in a recent meeting of the federal cabinet  that he had decided to  make changes in the cabinet and these  would soon be announced.

