PM Imran says circus took place in name of Azadi March

HAVELIAN: Calling himself a 'dharna expert', Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a 'circus' took place in Islamabad in the name of Azadi March protest.



The PM said this while addressing the groundbreaking of the Hazara Motorway Phase II in Havelian.

Addressing the crowd, PM Imran said that the protesters could not even stay for a month in the capital as opposed to his party's infamous 2014 protest of 126 days.

He said the government will focus on spending more money on human development projects.