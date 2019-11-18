Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration deadline extended again

KARACHI: The deadline for registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme has been extended again for a month.



Now the last date for registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is December 15, 2019.

The project of Pakistan government to provide 5 million houses to the homeless people of the country was launched on July 15, 2019.

Under this scheme, homes will be provided to poor Pakistanis on easy instalments.

Earlier, seeing the interest of people in the registration process, NADRA had extended the date till November 15, 2019.