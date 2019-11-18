AIOU to conduct FSc practical exams from December 2

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will conduct practical exams of F.Sc program for the Semester Spring 2019 from December 2.



The exams will continue till December 11 at the examination centers, set up at various cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad.

According to Controller Exams, the roll number slips have been dispatched to all the concerned students at their given addresses.

The schedule of exams has also been placed at the University’s official website, he said.

The exams are scheduled to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours.