Mon Nov 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

State institutions are on same page: PM Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said  that state institutions are on the same page to strengthen the country.

In a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senior lawyer Babar Awan, he said "progress is not possible without strengthening and rebuilding the institutions". 

 The premier said that he has  no intention of backing down from carrying out the process of accountability.

 "Those who are seeking NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) live in fools' paradise," he was quoted as saying by Geo News during the meeting.

The prime minister said that he would not back down on his pledge to  establish   rule of law in the country.

He said  that accountability   would always remain a priority for him since "corruption is   like  a termite for the country".

The prime minister further said that some "massive measures"  were on the cards to provide relief to the people.

 The issue of Kashmir also came under discussion during the meeting where the prime minister reiterated that "Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan," expressing hope that the people of occupied territory would soon get freedom.

Awan agreed that institutions were getting stronger under the government's reforms agenda. 

"Positive changes are being seen as a result of the prime minister's hard work  and the economic reforms undertaken by the government," he said.

