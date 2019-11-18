'Nawaz Sharif will travel to London on Tuesday'

Former prime minister Nawaz would travel to London in a high-end Air Ambulance on Tuesday, said his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the doctor said the ambulance would be equipped with a fully functional and staffed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as well as an operation theater.

Dr Khan said a team of doctors and paramedics headed by an Intensivist would also accompany the former prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to depart on Tuesday after the Lahore High Court ordered government on Saturday to remove his name from the Exit Control List.



