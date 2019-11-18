close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

'Nawaz Sharif will travel to London on Tuesday'

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz would travel to London in a high-end Air Ambulance on Tuesday, said his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the doctor said the ambulance would be equipped with a fully functional and staffed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as well as an operation theater.

Dr Khan said a team of doctors and paramedics headed by an Intensivist would also accompany the former prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to depart on  Tuesday after the Lahore High Court ordered government on Saturday to remove his name from the Exit Control List.


