Pakistan police arrest two Indian citizens in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Police in Chiolistan has arrested two Indian nationals for entering the country illegally, said reports on Monday.

District police officials says that both Indians entered Pakistan without proper documentation.



A case has been registered by the law enforcement agencies against the apprehended, who have been identified as Prashant and Darilal from the Indian states Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad, respectively.

Reports say that one of the accused is a software engineer, raising the possibility that he was sent to Pakistan to carry out some sophisticated terror attack.

Earlier in September, the Federal Investigation Agency had arrested an alleged spy from Torkham border, identified as Umar Daud. In an official press release, the FIA said it handed him over to Peshawar officials.

During questioning, the suspect said that he belonged to district Karak and had an Afghani passport. As per International Border Management System, he was placed on Exit Control List (ECL) by the police.

The suspect went to Afghanistan in 2013 and also travelled to India five times. “In the year 2014 he raised PLA (Pashtun Liberation Army) to discredit Pakistani institutions,” read the FIA statement.