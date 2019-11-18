BIEK announces Intermediate Part 1 Pre-medical result today

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that the result of Intermediate Part 1 (Pre-Medical) Group will be announced today Monday, November 18, 2019.



The results for the examination 2019 will be announced after 11:30 am.

Students can find results at The News website as soon as the gazette is issued.