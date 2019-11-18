BIEK announces Intermediate Part 1 Pre-medical result today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that the result of Intermediate Part 1 (Pre-Medical) Group will be announced today Monday, November 18, 2019.
The results for the examination 2019 will be announced after 11:30 am.
Students can find results at The News website as soon as the gazette is issued.
KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that the result of Intermediate Part 1 (Pre-Medical) Group will be announced today Monday, November 18, 2019.
The results for the examination 2019 will be announced after 11:30 am.
Students can find results at The News website as soon as the gazette is issued.