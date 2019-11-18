close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

Abrar-ul-Haq barred from assuming charge as Pakistan Red Crescent Society chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notification of  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and renowned singer Abar-ul Haq's appointment as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society ((PRCS) .

 The order came on a petition filed by Dr Saeed Elahi, former chairman  (PRCS), whose lawyer told the court that his client's term as chairman  would end in March 2020.

Also read: Ex-PRCS chairman challenges Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment

The IHC adjourned the hearing till November 29 after issuing notices to  Establishment Division, Haq and other parties in the case.

The court also issued a stay order, baring the PTI leader from assuming charge as PRCS chairman.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minhallah  said the notification of  Haq's appointment  would remain suspended till the next hearing.

In the plea, Dr Saeed Elahi stated that he was not notified before his removal,requesting the court to revoke the decision. 

He said it was also a matter of conflict as the PTI leader was currently acting as head of the Sahara Foundation.

President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Abrar on Nov 15. 


Latest News

More From Pakistan