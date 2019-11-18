Abrar-ul-Haq barred from assuming charge as Pakistan Red Crescent Society chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and renowned singer Abar-ul Haq's appointment as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society ((PRCS) .

The order came on a petition filed by Dr Saeed Elahi, former chairman (PRCS), whose lawyer told the court that his client's term as chairman would end in March 2020.

The IHC adjourned the hearing till November 29 after issuing notices to Establishment Division, Haq and other parties in the case.

The court also issued a stay order, baring the PTI leader from assuming charge as PRCS chairman.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minhallah said the notification of Haq's appointment would remain suspended till the next hearing.

In the plea, Dr Saeed Elahi stated that he was not notified before his removal,requesting the court to revoke the decision.

He said it was also a matter of conflict as the PTI leader was currently acting as head of the Sahara Foundation.

President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Abrar on Nov 15.



