Protesters won't go home without PM Imran's resignation, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that protesters won't go home without Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.



The JUI-F chief was speaking to Saleem Safi at Geo News' programme 'Jirga'.



He rejected the impression that the Azadi March dharnas had failed. Fazl said that Plan B of the dharna was in place and that more pressure would be exerted on the government.

"We have moved from one dharna to several across the country," he said.

In response to a question, Fazl said that the JUI-F workers will not go home without the prime minister's resignation.

"By next year, Imran Khan will not be the prime minister," he said. "How that will happen, I can't let you know. But we will not go home without his resignation."

He said that the PML-Q wasn't an ally of the government anymore.

"Pervaiz Elahi was convinced regarding our stance when he left after meeting me," he said. "No deal between us and the government was reached either through Elahi or someone else."

Fazl said that Elahi had spoken from his point of view when he said that an understanding had been reached between the government and him.