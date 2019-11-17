Federal govt warns Nawaz against violating undertaking

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday warned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against violating the undertaking that he had submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC).



In the undertaking, Nawaz had stated that he would return to the country when he recovers to face the cases against him.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that if Nawaz Sharif violates the undertaking that he had given to the court about returning to the country, it would be taken as a serious crime.

The prime minister's special assistant was holding a press conference when he said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had not rejected the government's indemnity bond condition.

"The court did not reject the indemnity bond condition--it suspended it and replaced it with an undertaking," he said.

Akbar said that the government would keep track of the former prime minister in whichever country he was.

"Whichever country Nawaz goes to we will inform their government that our convict is in your country," he said.

He said that the government had kept the indemnity bond condition so as to obtain a guarantee from Nawaz that he would return to the country.

According to Geo News, the draft stated Nawaz would return to the country as soon as his doctors abroad allow him to.

It said the PML-N supremo would face the cases against him in the courts upon his return.

It further said Nawaz Sharif is going abroad on the advice of Pakistani doctors.



