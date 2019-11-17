Three-day Islamabad Eat Festival concludes

ISLAMABAD: A three-day Islamabad Eat Festival 2019, carrying a variety of culinary delights for food lovers of twin cities, concluded at F-9 Park, here on Sunday.

The festival had a great turnout of attendees, with a lot of restaurants getting the chance to showcase national and international food outlets.

The three-day festival was arranged with an aim to promote food with music.

A number of high end and well-reputed restaurants, cafes and food brands from the twin cities and other parts of the country had set up their food stalls at the activity area, providing high quality food to the visitors.

Islamabad Eat was a unique food festival experience centered on the idea of creating an ultimate platform for people who love food.

Famous musical bands of the capital city also performed in the musical shows organized during three days festival which enthralled the audience.

The Islamabad Eat is an annual food festival built around the idea of creating a common platform in a public space for people who love food along with entertainment.

From the most creative and talented chefs to the street vendors, the festival celebrates the full diversity of food that the cities have to offer.