World should not ignore abuses of human rights in Occupied Kashmir, Stuttgart Kashmir conference

STUTTGART: The Kashmiri and German human rights activists, addressing an international conference, called upon the world not to ignore the abuses committed by the India armed forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

Rights leaders, including Karl-Christian Hausmann of UPF, Ms Patricia associated with a German Human Rights organization, Dr Ishaq and Zafar Qureshi from London, and Ali Raza Syed Chairman Kashmir Council EU, addressed the conference titled, “The Alarming Humanitarian Crisis in Kashmir” on occasion of UN International Day for Tolerance in the city of Stuttgart.

It is surprising what I heard about the situation in J&K and German Media doesn’t not covet Kashmir as much as it should, said Karl Christian Housman of UPF.

Ms Patricia human rights activist, promised after listening Kashmiri diaspora we will do our utmost to make people aware of wrong doing in Kashmir, added Ms Patricia

Riffat Wani said, “For the past three months, the Jammu and Kashmir has been cut off from the rest of the world even from India. There is a complete lockdown, media gag, blockade of internet and telephone and all communication system is blocked. There are shortages of food and medicines and people have no access to hospitals.”

Mr Ali Raza Syd said, “It is 105th day today since the helpless Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir have lost their most fundamental freedoms, basic human rights and civil liberties. A population of 8 million people has been put under house arrest. They are living under harsh conditions without even the most basic and inalienable rights such as the right to life, right to education and healthcare, right to move, right to practice their religion or even right to bury their loved ones with dignity.”

Chairman Kashmir Council EU said, “Indian government is not allowing anyone to assess the situation on the ground, such as the UN and different international organizations, not even the Indian parliamentarians have been granted access.”

He also informed the gathering the Kashmir Council EU held its 12th Kashmir EU Week at the European Parliament in the first week of November this year.

The main theme of the event this year was “Human Rights and Civil Liberties” including the rights of the Kashmiri civilian population protected be series of International Treaties and Conventions. Like the previous Kashmir EU weeks, the 2019 Conference also has brought together European policymakers, political activists, NGO activists, intellectuals and interest group representatives who have been expressing grave concerns over arbitrary arrests, mass rapes, unmarked mass graves, impunity to armed forces especially under black laws such as AFSPAK and PSA.

Raza pointed out the Kashmir Council-Europe (KC-EU) is trying to raise awareness of the present situation and gather support for the Kashmir from newly elected MEPs. “Following the Kashmir-EU Week, we can say that the Kashmir issue has got as the top issue of their agendas, and we can assure you that they are already taking the necessary efforts to help the people of Kashmir. The Kashmir Council-EU is now working with Members of the European Parliament on a new motion for a resolution urging for a new debate on Kashmir.”

Dr Ishaq said Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been converted as a cage of humanity. We don’t know how many people had to bury their loved ones in their own yards without funerals and how many died of hunger or preventable diseases.

Zafar Qureshi said as far as civil and political rights are concerned, the entire leadership of Kashmir has been arrested or put under house arrest. Even India’s own puppet former chief ministers were arrested, he said, adding handpicked civil servants of India appointed as Governors of both units of Jammu and Kashmir with all constitutional and administrative powers delegated to them.

According to some conservative estimates, more than 30000 youth from 9 to 28 years have been lifted and put in jails in different parts of the country.

Other speakers of the conference also emphasized upon the international community to play its role for end of curfew in the occupied valley and a peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.