Govt respects the court's decision, says SAPM Firdous

ISLAMABAD: The government respects the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Saturday.

Speaking to Geo News, Firdous said that the government viewed the Lahore High Court's decision with respect and would give a response once the court issued its detailed verdict on the matter.



The Lahore High Court permitted to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

"The government's stance was that the fine imposed on Nawaz had been done so by the court and not the government itself," said Firdous. "The government had kept the condition of the indemnity bond owing to the fine."

Firdous said that the government's narrative was not based on ill intentions. She said that the decision of the LHC could not be taken as a victory for one side or defeat of another.

"This is not a victory or defeat for anyone--it's a question of rule of law and constitution," she said.

Shehbaz reacts to LHC's decision allowing Nawaz to go abroad

Speaking to media, Shehbaz thanked the nation and his lawyers after the LHC issued directives to the government to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL.

"The high court has allowed Nawaz to go abroad without the government's conditions," he said.

Shehbaz said that he hoped the former prime minister would recover soon from his illness and return to Pakistan.

"The delay which was created as a result of the government's decision has been ended today by the court's verdict," he said.