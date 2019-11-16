PTI calls media committee meeting on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has summoned a meeting of its media committee on Monday.

According to sources, the PTI has called for a meeting of its media committee to come up with a strategy to project the government's performance in a positive manner.

The media committee meeting will be presided by Jahangir Tareen.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had rejected reports that the prime minister had expressed his unhappiness with the PTI's media team in a recent meeting of the party's core committee.

Sources had claimed that the prime minister had expressed his unhappiness with the party's media team for its failure to highlight the government's achievements to the people.

Sources further said the premier set up a new media team under the leadership of the PTI's senior leader, Jahangir Khan Tareen, and that Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and the former finance minister, Asad Umar, would be a part of the latest group.

The new team would revisit the policy of the media of the incumbent government as well as the party itself, sources said. They added that it would also formulate a roadmap to convey the performance and successes of the government to the public in a better manner.

Sources added that the new media team would, from time to time, also guide the government's spokespeople and representatives on the narrative of PM Imran's administration.