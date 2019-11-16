Fawad submits privilege motion against Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has submitted a privilege motion against Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to Geo News, Chaudhry filed the motion against Asif for the PML-N leader's speech in the National Assembly. According to the minister, in his speech Asif distorted the statements of federal and Punjab ministers regarding Nawaz Sharif's health.

The minister stated that the PML-N leader presented the statements in a wrong manner, and went on to attribute the words like "let Nawaz die" to government representatives.

"Khawaja Muhammad Asif quoted the representatives of the Federal Government and those of the Government of the Punjab, nominated by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Chief Minister Punjab respectively, as saying "Let Nawaz Sharif die", which is a vivid misrepresentation of truth and of decision of the Hon'able Islamabad High Court regarding the interim bail of Mian Nawaz Shareef on medical grounds," read the motion.



He said Khawaja Muhammad Asif hurt the privilege of the entire house by lying on the National Assembly floor.

In his privilege motion, the minister requested that a debate be held on Asif's incorrect statement and the matter be sent to the National Assembly's Rules and Regulations Committee.