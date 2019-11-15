Politics over Nawaz's health by Sharif family is unfortunate: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that it is quite unfortunate that the Sharif family has been doing politics over the issue of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s illness, instead of focusing on his treatment.

PM Imran was chairing a meeting of the party’s core committee today, where the issue of Nawaz’s illness and medical treatment came up.

Sources said that the prime minister said that it is beyond comprehension why the Sharifs would turn down the indemnity bond, adding that Nawaz needs to go abroad for treatment.

On the issue of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March, PM Imran said that the nation has rejected Maulana’s narrative.

He said that now Fazl is fooling people under the guise of ‘Plan B’, adding that the government completely facilitated the sit-in and protesters in Islamabad.

The PM, in the meeting, hinted at imminent changes in the federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.