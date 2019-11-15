This is how much Firdous Ashiq Awan earns

ISLAMABAD: How much does Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, earn? Details of her income were disclosed in parliament, on Friday.

Details of Firdous' salary and benefits were disclosed in parliament today (Friday) after questions were raised about it.

According to details revealed by the Cabinet Division, Firdous is not the in-charge of the ministry of information and broadcasting but is appointed in accordance with the status of a minister of state.

The cabinet division revealed that Firdous is paid a monthly salary of Rs406,000. She is also paid an additional Rs93,700 as she has not been allotted a house from the government.

It was also revealed that federal ministers and advisers are paid a monthly salary of Rs448,000. Those who are not allotted a house by the government are provided Rs100,003 per month.

The division further revealed that ministers and ministers of state are provided a Rs3,000 daily allowance on official visits.

Ministers and ministers of state are also provided cars and security guards for their use or for the use of their families.