Quetta: Blast martyrs two policemen, wounds five others

QUETTA: Two policemen were wounded while five others were injured in a blast that occurred in the city on Friday.



According to police, a blast occurred near a vehicle in Quetta's Buleli area, adding that explosive material was planted in a motorcycle.

A few minutes after the blast took place, ambulances arrived at the scene to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

Police and Frontier Corps personnel cordoned off the area and an investigation into the blast is underway.

This is not the only blast that had taken place in Quetta this week. On Monday, a bomb blast had injured nine people when a police van was targeted in the city.

According to police, the blast took place due to explosive material planted in a motorcycle on Quetta's Spinny road.

Balochistan’s provincial capital is witnessing a series of blasts targeting police vehicles, as this is the third incident of such nature to take place within a short time period.

Last week, at least one person died in an explosion at the city's Double Road. Officials said that 10 others were injured in the same blast.