Govt only interested in political narrative, not Nawaz's health: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the government did not care about Nawaz Sharif's health and was instead interested in its narrative.

The Lahore High Court on Friday ruled that the PML-N petition against the government's conditional removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL, was admissable.

"They [government] are not concerned with Nawaz's health--they only care about their political narrative," he said.

Iqbal warned the government not to stoke the flames of hatred otherwise it would get itself burned by them.

He said that the prime minister was always claiming that this government had inherited the biggest deficit in the history of Pakistan.

"When he leaves, the government that will succeed this one will talk about inheriting the biggest deficit of all time," he said.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician on Friday said delays in moving the PML-N leader abroad can have adverse impact on his health and life.

Dr Adnan Khan on Friday tweeted, “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health status remains critical.”

Khan also attached pictures of a letter sent by the Medical Board of the Services Hospital to Punjab’s Health Department on Sunday.

In the letter, the special medical board concluded that it agreed with the doctors of the Services Hospital for moving the former premier abroad for medical treatment.