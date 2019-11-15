PM Imran to induct new ministers in cabinet: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to induct new ministers into the federal cabinet, sources told Geo News on Friday. The changes are likely to be announced soon.

The sources said that a meeting of the PTI's Core Committee has been called to discuss the proposed changes of the ministers.

The meeting will also discuss the recent wave of protests against the government, the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the media frenzy over the removal of Nawaz from the Exit Control List.

Last month, reports had surfaced that PTI's senior leader Asad Umar was likely to return as a federal minister amid major reshuffle in the federal cabinet.

Sources said that Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry would have to relinquish hold of his portfolio once again. Around eight to 10 ministers were expected to be a part of reshuffle.

In the meeting of PTI parliamentary leaders last month, some lawmakers complained to the prime minister about the behaviour of some ministers, following which the premier hinted at the cabinet change.

Sources earlier had claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also decided to carry out major changes in the Punjab provincial administration, with reshuffling expected in the provincial cabinet.