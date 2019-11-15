Opposition withdraws no-trust motion against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Friday announced to withdraw it's decision to bring a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in the National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaha Muhammad Asif said in his speech in the lower house of the parliament that the opposition wanted to bring the no-trust motion against the deputy speaker as protest.

"We withdraw our decision to bring no-trust motion against deputy speaker," said he.

National Assembly former deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PML-N legislator Moshin Shahnawaz Ranjha and other opposition MNAs has signed the resolution of no-confidence motion before submitting it with in the National Assembly Secretariat last week.



App adds:

On a point of order,Khawaj Asif said, “The consensus was reached between opposition parties and the government that ordinances passed in the assembly the other day will be withdrawn and later will be passed with consensus, so we also withdraw our motion against the deputy speaker”.

He said the opposition parties had moved the no confidence motion against the deputy speaker to protest against the passage of ordinances.

"Now the issue is resolved amicably so there is no reason to move the no confidence motion," he said.

Asaif said that it would have been much better if the deputy speaker National Assembly had allowed the opposition to speak on the ordinances earlier