close
Fri Nov 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2019

Nawaz Sharif's health remains critical, says personal physician

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician on Friday said   delays in moving the PML-N leader abroad can have adverse impact on his health and life.

 Dr Adnan Khan on Friday tweeted, “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health status remains critical.”

Khan also attached pictures of a letter sent by the Medical Board of the Services Hospital to Punjab’s Health Department on Sunday.

In the letter, the special medical board concluded that it agreed with the doctors of the Services Hospital for moving the former premier abroad for medical treatment. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan