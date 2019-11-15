Nawaz Sharif's health remains critical, says personal physician

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician on Friday said delays in moving the PML-N leader abroad can have adverse impact on his health and life.
Dr Adnan Khan on Friday tweeted, “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health status remains critical.”
Khan also attached pictures of a letter sent by the Medical Board of the Services Hospital to Punjab’s Health Department on Sunday.
In the letter, the special medical board concluded that it agreed with the doctors of the Services Hospital for moving the former premier abroad for medical treatment.
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician on Friday said delays in moving the PML-N leader abroad can have adverse impact on his health and life.
Dr Adnan Khan on Friday tweeted, “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health status remains critical.”
Khan also attached pictures of a letter sent by the Medical Board of the Services Hospital to Punjab’s Health Department on Sunday.
In the letter, the special medical board concluded that it agreed with the doctors of the Services Hospital for moving the former premier abroad for medical treatment.