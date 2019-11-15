Nawaz Sharif's health remains critical, says personal physician

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician on Friday said delays in moving the PML-N leader abroad can have adverse impact on his health and life.

Dr Adnan Khan on Friday tweeted, “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health status remains critical.”

Khan also attached pictures of a letter sent by the Medical Board of the Services Hospital to Punjab’s Health Department on Sunday.

In the letter, the special medical board concluded that it agreed with the doctors of the Services Hospital for moving the former premier abroad for medical treatment.