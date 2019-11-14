Karachi leaves behind Lahore for having most polluted air

KARACHI: Karachi residents were left gasping for fresh air as the metropolis left behind Punjab’s Lahore for having the worst air quality on Wednesday.



According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Delhi ranked at the top of the list for most polluted air while Lahore stood at third, after Karachi.

The AQI showed the levels at 225 (Hazardous) for Karachi, while it was 224 for Lahore.

Meanwhile, Dawood Centre was listed as the most polluted area of the city in terms of air quality. The AQI reading was 373 for the area.

According to weather predictions, Karachi is to witness drizzling, along with the other parts of Sindh. From November 16, the city will be gripped by a wave of cold.