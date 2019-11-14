Pak Army Chief visits Armoured Corps Centre in Nowshera

RAWALPINDI/NOWSHERA: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Armoured Corps Centre here in Nowshera, according to the military's media wing, and lauded the Armoured Corps' performance in different forms of combat.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: "Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar [was] installed as colonel commandant Armoured Corps" during the visit of the COAS.

"Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar (Retired) large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds [martyrs] attended the event.

"COAS appreciated performance of Armoured Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combat," the ISPR added, noting that the Pakistan Army chief had laid a floral wreath on the martyrs' monument upon arrival.