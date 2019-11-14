Rs0.5bn recovered from Ishaq Dar's accounts, claims NAB

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore claimed on Thursday that it had recovered Rs0.5 billion from former finance minister Ishaq Dar's bank accounts and a property as well.

A press release from the bureau quoted Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqba saying that Rs0.5 billion had been recovered from Dar's bank accounts and handed over to the Punjab Government.

The bureau also claimed that it recovered a property in Lahore's Gulberg area spread over four kanals belonging to the former finance minister and handed it over to the Punjab Government as well.

The press release stated that the property would be sold and its proceeds would be handed over to the Punjab Government.

The former finance minister is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.



A reference against the former finance minister was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

In November 2017, then-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had accepted Dar’s request to be relieved of his duties as the finance minister.

Interpol refuses to issue red arrest warrant for Dar

Last week, it was reported that the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has rejected a request by the Pakistan government to issue a red arrest warrant notice against Ishaq Dar, who is currently in London.

Interpol sources confirmed to Geo News that Pakistan government through the interior ministry had requested the Interpol to issue red arrest warrant for the former finance minister, but Interpol decided to reject the request after evaluating the evidence submitted by Mr Dar.

INTERPOL sources confirmed to a Geo News correspondent that the Pakistan government through the Federal Interior Ministry had requested them to issue red arrest warrant for Dar, who now lives in London, but the Interpol decided to reject the request after evaluating the evidence submitted by Mr. Dar.

