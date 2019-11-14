Cannot accept indemnity bonds condition at any cost: Shehbaz Sharif





LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s decision to demand indemnity bond for allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is akin to asking for ransom, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday.

Talking to media, the former chief minister said the Sharif family has decided to approach the high court against the government.

My lawyers have prepared the petition and will ask the court to fix an early date for hearing, he said.

The narrow mindedness of Imran Khan and his team has has turned a humanitarian issue into a political one, which is highly condemnable, said the younger Sharif.

'There's no parallel of such dirty politics in the country, said Shairf adding that they are doing this to tell the innocent people that they have extracted money from them.'

Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif is the man who came back to Pakistan after a court convicted him, leaving his wife behind who was fighting for her life.

He said that the nation cannot afford any mishap and warned that if anything happens to Mian sb, Imran Khan will be responsible.

PML-N moves court

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the petition for hearing and a two-member bench headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi will hear the case.