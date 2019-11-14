JUI-F's 'Plan B' is going to flop, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: The 'Plan B'of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is also going to flop like its 'Plan A', said Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, the Special Assistant said people fully understand the motives of the JUI (F) chief.

She said the opposition parties should sit with the government to find a solution to the problems facing the people of Pakistan.

Awan said the government has put the country on the right track and the economy is heading towards stability.



She said the people would not not support the elements bent upon stoking instability in the country.

Awan asked the Paistan Muslim League-Nawaz not to do politics on the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



She said the party should act responsibly and take advantage of the facility extended by the government for treatment of Sharif.

The Special Assistant further added the government has demonstrated flexibility, giving him one time waiver to get the treatment abroad.

"According to law the names of the convicted persons are not removed from the ECL," said she.

Awan clarified that the government has only sought guarantee in the form of indemnity bond which is a legal requirement.

She said that instead of making it a matter of ego the PML-N should submit the indemnity bond and take Sharif abroad for the treatment.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also directed his team against doing politics on the health of the PMLN supremo.