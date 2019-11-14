What is ECL Ordinance?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It's been a while since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif got bail from the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds paving the way for his treatment abroad.
But his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) has become a serious hurdle in his way.
Here is a look at the law that deals with the no-fly list:
[21st December, 1981]
An Ordinance to provide for the control of exit of certain persons from Pakistan.
Whereas it is expedient to provide for the control of exit of certain persons from Pakistan.
And whereas the President is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action:
Now, therefore, in pursuance of the Proclamation of the Fifth day of July, 1977, read with the Provisional Constitution Order, 1981(CMLA Order No 1 of 1981) and in exercise of all powers enabling him in that behalf, the President is pleased to make and promulgate the following Ordinance:
1. Short title, extent and commencement.—
2. Power to prohibit exit from Pakistan.—
3. Review.—
4. Punishment.— Whoever contravenes, or attempts or conspires to contravene, or abets the contravention of, any order made under sub-section (1) of section 2 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years.
5. Power to make rules.— The Federal Government may, by notification in the official Gazette, make rules for carrying out the purposes of this Ordinance.
