Azadi March's 'Plan B' details

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that Plan B of the Azadi March dharna will be in full swing from tomorrow (Thursday). The News got a hold of the details of Plan B of the Azadi March.

The JUI-F has called upon its workers to not stop ambulances, school vans, cars shifting the sick to hospitals and passengers who want to go to airports to travel overseas.

PUNJAB

1. Punjab-Sindh highway to be closed at 2:00 pm at Kot Sabzal, Rahim Yar Khan.

2. Indus Highway to be closed at Dera Ghazi Khan

3. Sit-in protests to be held at two exit points of Islamabad in Rawalpindi will be held.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

Azadi Marchers will block Indus Highway at 2:00 pm as well as the Peshawar-Lahore highway. At Chakdara, the protesters will attempt to close routes leading to Swat, Dir, Chitral and Bajaur. Protesters will also attempt to block the Karakorum Highway.

SINDH

1. Maulana Atta ur Rehman has called on the JUI-F workers to gather at Hub River Road and block it, cutting off Karachi's link to Balochistan and vice versa.

2. Azadi Marchers will stage a sit-in protest at Larkana and Jacobabad district to seal off the road connecting Sindh and Balochistan.

3. Protesters will cut off the routes between Sindh and Punjab by staging protests at Sukkur, Pano Aqil, Shikarpur and Ghotki.

4. Sukkur-Multan motorway will be blocked by protesters in Sukkur.

BALOCHISTAN

1. Protesters will attempt to block the Quetta-Chaman highway at 2:00 pm on Thursday.

2. Protesters will close the Iran-Taftan road

3. Balochistan-Karachi highway to be closed at Khuzdar by protesters

4. Punjab-Balochistan highway to be closed at Dera Ghazi Khan boundary