AIOU’s annual postgraduate’s exams to begin from November 25

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold annual exams (Spring 2019) of its postgraduate programmes from November 25 simultaneously across the country.



According to an announcement here on Wednesday, the exams will continue till January 10. The programmes include MSc, MBA, B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Com and postgraduate diploma.

The University has set up around 750 centers at various parts of the country to facilitate the students, attempting the exam close to their residence or work place.

Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address.

The same along with date-sheet are also being placed at the University’s official website.

Special teams are being set up to supervise and monitor the exam process, said the Controller exams.