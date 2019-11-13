HEC announces scholarships under OIC Exchange Programme

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Turkish Cypriot Government scholarships under the OIC Educational Exchange Programme, starting from the spring semester of 2019-2020 academic years.



According to the details provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, the qualified students from OIC member states including Pakistan may avail the opportunity to study at undergraduate (Bachelor), graduate (Master) and post-graduate programmes in the participating universities.

As per details of HEC, the number of the scholarships is five.

The universities in which the students can apply for admission are Cyprus International University (CIU), Girne American University and Final International University (FIU).

Further information about the educational programmes of the universities are available on the websites of the respective universities mentioned above.

The scholarship offer does not include medicine, dentistry and pharmacy studies, HEC said.

The medium of instruction at the aforementioned universities is English.

HEC announced that the last date to apply for the scholarships programme is November 30, 2019.