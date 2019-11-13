Sunny Deol says 'Kartarpur Corridor will help maintain peace between India, Pakistan'

Acclaimed Indian actor turned politician, Sunny Deol after visiting Pakistan last week for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor has come forth terming the historic move by Pakistan as a symbol of peace.

According to a report by Indian news website NDTV, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made the remarks while expressing his happiness on visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. "It was a really nice visit. I hope that the corridor further helps in maintaining peace. This was our beginning towards it."

Sikh pilgrims have thronged Pakistan to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, where Baba Guru Nanak spent the last years of his life. Pakistan has facilitated the entry of the pilgrims by allowing Sikhs to travel across the border without the need for a visa.

The initiative, championed by PM Imran at a time of heightened tensions with arch-rival India over a military curfew in occupied Kashmir, is aimed at promoting religious tourism in Pakistan and showcase an image of tolerance and inter-faith unity to the world.

Deol was part of the first official delegation from India that made its way across the border into Pakistan last week for the opening of the corridor. India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for the operations of the corridor.