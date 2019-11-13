Edhi Foundation wins Bahrain's Isa Award for Service to Humanity

The Edhi Foundation was on Tuesday presented with the Isa Award for Service to Humanity by the Kingdom of Bahrain. The award is worth a US$1 million reward, along with a medal of pure gold and a high certificate of appreciation.

The award was delivered to the Edhi Foundation at a grand royal ceremony by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The award was given after an international jury, selected the Edhi Foundation after shortlisting several qualifiers.

According to a press release issued by the awarding committee, the honour, which is given every two years, was established in 2008 by a Royal Decree from King Hamad. It aims to recognise individuals that have dedicated their lives to humanitarian work.

Edhi Foundtion is the largest Pakistani charity foundation, known worldwide for its humanitarian work. It serves all human beings from all races, religions and nationalities without distinction. Faisal Edhi received the award on behalf of the foundation.

The charity was founded by Abdul Sattar Edhi, a well known philanthropist, ascetic, humanitarian, and social activist. He was known as the “father of the poor” and “the angel of mercy”, and was also repeatedly nominated for the Nobel Prize for Peace.

Highly revered and respected all over the world, Edhi dedicated his life to serving the poorest people. He established a giant charity foundation that sponsored the building of maternity hospitals, morgues, orphanages, shelters and a nursing home.

Until his death on July 8, 2016, he dedicated his life and that of all his family members to the service of people. The award honours him, and the work that is still being done by the foundation for the betterment of the people across Pakistan.