Wed Nov 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 13, 2019
Admissions announced in Bachelors, Masters programs at BBSU

KARACHI: Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University (BBSU) Lyari, Karachi has announced admissions 2020 in Bachelors, Masters, Diploma and Certificate Programs.

According to the announcement, BBSU is offering Bachelors –Morning Programs—in the following

  • BS Computer Science
  • BS Information Technology
  • BBA
  • Pharm-D (Doctor of Pharmacy)
  • BS Commerce
  • BS Accounting and Finance
  • BS English
  • BS Education

Masters Programs (Morning)

  • MBS (3.5 Years)
  • M.Com
  • MA English
  • MA Education

Diploma and Certificate Programs

  • Diploma in Early Childhood Education
  • Certificate in Sindhi Language
  • Certificate in Balochi Language
  • Certificate in English Language

Evening Programs

  • BS Computer Science
  • BS Information Technology
  • BBA
  • BS Commerce
  • BS Accounting and Finance
  • BS English
  • MBA (2.5 Years)
  • M.Com
  • MA English
  • MA Education

Weekend Programs

  • MBA (1.5 Years)
  • MBA (3.5 Years)
  • M.Com (2 Years)

Last date for submission of online forms is Friday November 22, 2019

Admission test will be conducted on Sunday, December 1 and the merit list will be published on December 6, 2019.

