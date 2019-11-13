Admissions announced in Bachelors, Masters programs at BBSU

KARACHI: Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University (BBSU) Lyari, Karachi has announced admissions 2020 in Bachelors, Masters, Diploma and Certificate Programs.



According to the announcement, BBSU is offering Bachelors –Morning Programs—in the following

BS Computer Science

BS Information Technology

BBA

Pharm-D (Doctor of Pharmacy)

BS Commerce

BS Accounting and Finance

BS English

BS Education

Masters Programs (Morning)

MBS (3.5 Years)

M.Com

MA English

MA Education

Diploma and Certificate Programs

Diploma in Early Childhood Education

Certificate in Sindhi Language

Certificate in Balochi Language

Certificate in English Language

Evening Programs

BS Computer Science

BS Information Technology

BBA

BS Commerce

BS Accounting and Finance

BS English

MBA (2.5 Years)

M.Com

MA English

MA Education

Weekend Programs

MBA (1.5 Years)

MBA (3.5 Years)

M.Com (2 Years)

Last date for submission of online forms is Friday November 22, 2019

Admission test will be conducted on Sunday, December 1 and the merit list will be published on December 6, 2019.