Jobs in Karachi University: KU invites applications for post of Teaching Assistant, Teaching Associate

KARACHI: University of Karachi (KU) has invited applications for the post of Teaching Assistant/Teaching Associate in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Physiology.



Qualifications for Teaching Associate in Department of Chemical Engineering

M.E Chemical Engineering

Qualifications for Teaching Assistant in Department of Chemical Engineering

M.E Chemical Engineering.

Required Qualifications for Teaching Associate/Teaching Assistant in Department of Physiology

M.Phil Courses must be cleared with 3.00 CGPR

M.Phil/Ph.D degree holders can also apply

Preference will be given to graduates in Endocrinology, Hematology, Poultry Physiology and General Group.

Candidates are required to submit their applications along with attested documents by November 15, 2019.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.

Appointment will be made for one semester only in Physiology Department