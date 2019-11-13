Jobs in Karachi University: KU invites applications for post of Teaching Assistant, Teaching Associate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: University of Karachi (KU) has invited applications for the post of Teaching Assistant/Teaching Associate in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Physiology.
Qualifications for Teaching Associate in Department of Chemical Engineering
Qualifications for Teaching Assistant in Department of Chemical Engineering
Required Qualifications for Teaching Associate/Teaching Assistant in Department of Physiology
Candidates are required to submit their applications along with attested documents by November 15, 2019.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.
Appointment will be made for one semester only in Physiology Department
